Enforce the law

The state is obliged to ensure the basic fundamental rights of its citizens, but has failed to do so. This can be seen in the case of the 13-year-old girl who was allegedly tortured by her employers in Islamabad while working as a domestic help at the home of a civil judge. Despite several laws prohibiting children under 14 from being employed, the authorities have failed to curtail incidents of child exploitation and give them protection. Why does the government not take action against those who hire children aged less than 14? For how long will the state continue to overlook this serious issue before it puts an end to the menace of child labour?

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura