Twisted mindset

Reports of a 13-year-old girl, serving as a housemaid at the home of a civil judge in Islamabad and being, allegedly, subjected to severe torture by his wife are shocking. After the incident came to light, there have been reports of the judge denying the crime and also offering money to the girl’s family in order to settle the matter. This, if true, is disappointing behaviour for a judge. But the bigger issue here is of the mindset of many of our state officials, who seem to have a tolerance for such acts of savagery.

Mere enactment of laws by legislature is not the remedy. Instances of rape, sexual harassment, child abuse and other brutalities are on the rise due to the lack of implementation of laws and the mindset of those within the state institutions. We must conduct a thorough screening of all those recruited by the state to serve in the lower judiciary, law enforcement and civil bureaucracy as they decide the fates of millions and cannot have any tolerance for violence and abuse of the underprivileged. For now, the relevant authorities should at least suspend the civil judge.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore