Gas deprived

The residents of Karachi continue to face significant hardships due to ongoing gas loadshedding. The city has been grappling with an intensified gas supply crisis since the holy month of Ramazan. In some areas, gas loadshedding starts as early as 10pm and persists until 5am, disrupting the daily lives of the citizens. Even in areas where gas is available, the pressure is so low that cooking becomes nearly impossible.

However, it appears that authorities are indifferent to the citizens’ grievances and protests. As the inhabitants of the country’s largest and most economically significant city, the people of Karachi have every right to demand access to basic facilities for a decent standard of living.

Saim Bin Saleem

Karachi