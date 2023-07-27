Billing issues

Last month SSGC included PUG (Passing Unregistered Gas) charges in our June 2023 bill. I raised objections over this and lodged complaints but SSGC has yet to send me an amended bill or an explanation as to why these charges were included.

Furthermore, I have yet to receive my gas bill for July 2023. If there is any delay in payment as a result, I should not be held liable as it is SSGC that has failed to provide me with the bill on time.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi