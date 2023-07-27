Vile abuse

A heart-breaking incident has been reported from Islamabad. A 13-year-old domestic worker employed by a judge was tortured and beaten by her employers to the point that her wounds became infested with maggots.
I don’t understand what is happening to our society. Why are we becoming so cruel day by day? Those guilty of torturing this girl must be punished so that such incidents can be eradicated from our country.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
