The Azad Kashmir flour crisis has reached alarming proportions and has been exacerbated by the rampant smuggling of subsidized flour to various regions of Pakistan. This ongoing issue has led to a continuous increase in the scarcity of flour in Azad Kashmir, causing severe hardships for its residents. To address this crisis, the government needs to implement proper planning and take decisive actions against smuggling and hoarding practices. One effective approach could be the implementation of a system to track flour sales and distribution. By requiring shop owners and flour dealers to record the identity card numbers of individuals purchasing flour, the government can effectively monitor the distribution chain and identify potential illegal activities.

By having a comprehensive database of flour purchases, authorities can analyse consumption patterns, detect irregularities, and curb the smuggling of subsidized flour. This measure would not only help in ensuring fair distribution but also act as a deterrent for those involved in illegal activities related to flour hoarding and smuggling.

Raja Asad Azad

Muzaffarabad