Thursday July 27, 2023
Troubling incident

July 27, 2023

A Hindu temple in District Kashmore was reportedly attacked a few days ago. The state is duty bound to protect the rights of religious minorities by the constitution.

While it may be that there was no religious motive for this attack, the state still has a duty to assure the respective communities that it will safeguard their places of worship and ensure their well-being.

Syed Rehan Shah

Karachi