The ongoing decade has witnessed the global emergence of AI, with a paradigm shift towards integrating artificial intelligence into various industries. However, Pakistan faces a significant challenge in equipping students with modern tech skills. Thousands of graduates are produced each year, but it is disheartening to observe that many students struggle with basic computing skills, let alone leveraging AI for enhancing their technical expertise and seeking better job opportunities.

To address this pressing issue, there is an urgent need for transformative skills training programmes targeted at students. Implementing such programmes requires educators in public sector universities to be extensively trained in modern computing techniques and the application of AI and collaboration between the government and leading tech companies. Furthermore, by offering internship opportunities, students can gain practical experience, refine their skills and become more competitive in the job market.

Javeriya Mahar

Hyderabad