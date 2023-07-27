Nestle, PWWF promote nutrition

LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan has inaugurated the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) room in Punjab Workers Welfare Fund (PWWF) Higher Secondary Girls School at Sahukimalian near Sheikhupura to foster and promote nutrition awareness, a statement said on Wednesday.

N4HK is Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative which supports, teachers, and caregivers on their journey to raise healthier kids through a curriculum-based education programme promoting healthy nutrition, hydration, hygiene and active lifestyle.

Talking about the partnership, Jason Avanceña, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Our association with PWWF goes back more than 5 years and it’s a testament to our larger creating shared value efforts to be a force for good in our communities.”

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Labour and Chairman PWWF Faisal Fareed said, “We are honored to continue the partnership with Nestlé Pakistan and extend the reach of its N4HK initiative to schools across Punjab. We are confident that the awareness imparted on nutrition to teachers will play a very important role in promoting healthy habits and a better nourished future generation.”

The inauguration is part of PWWF and Nestlé Pakistan’s earlier collaboration to launch the N4HK programme in 14 schools across Lahore, Sheikhupura, Warbourton, Multan, Kasur, Faisalabad, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rawalpindi to promote healthy nutrition by training more than 500 teachers reaching out to 15,000 students till 2024.