Lucky Cement wins export trophy

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited, a producer and exporter of cement, has received the KCCI Export Trophy Awards for its achievements in the international market, a statement said on Wednesday.

Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement Limited, was honoured with the KCCI Platinum Export Trophy Award for the company's performance in the cement sector during the year 2020-21.

Lucky Cement has exported its cement to several international markets and regions such as South Asia, South East Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

The company has a storage terminal situated at the Karachi port, which boasts a storage capacity of 24,000 tonnes. “This modern facility allows the company to excel in exporting break bulk and containerised shipments and loose cement from Pakistan,” Lucky Cement said.

“Our focus is on implementing advanced manufacturing technologies to enhance technical capabilities and operational efficiencies. A diversified business portfolio has helped us strengthen the country's industrial base, enabling us to develop a larger manufacturing footprint and seize opportunities for growth both in local and international markets,” Tabba said.