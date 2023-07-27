Gold rates down Rs2,400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,400 per tola on Wednesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs222,100 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs2,058 to Rs190,415. Gold rates increased by $12 to $1,972 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.