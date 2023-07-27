Gold rates down Rs2,400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,400 per tola on Wednesday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs222,100 per tola.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs2,058 to Rs190,415. Gold rates increased by $12 to $1,972 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.
LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan has inaugurated the Nestlé for Healthier Kids room in Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Higher...
KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited, a producer and exporter of cement, has received the KCCI Export Trophy Awards for its...
KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited has announced implementation of a Robotic Process Automation in...
LAHORE: Remittances in Pakistan are equivalent or higher to exports, but still a lot of the money reaches our country...
LONDON/MILAN/MADRID: Europe's major banks, including Deutsche Bank and Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday pointed to...
KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday slammed a government decision to...