HBL’s half-year profit surges 118pc

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) on Wednesday reported a 118 percent increase in its half-year net profit, due to an increase in interest earned income.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the bank reported a net profit of Rs26.339 billion for the half-year ended June 30, up from Rs12.107 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs2/share, which is in addition to the interim cash dividend already paid at Rs1.50/share.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs17.86, compared with Rs8.10 last year.

The bank said its interest earned income for the half-year rose to Rs319.196 billion, compared with Rs187.634 billion during the same period a year earlier. Interest expensed income also remained higher at Rs205.242 billion from Rs113.738 billion a year ago.

For the quarter that ended June 30, the bank reported a net profit of Rs13.083 billion, up from Rs3.493 billion during the same quarter last year.

EPS for the quarter was recorded at Rs8.86 against Rs2.32 a share last year.

A spokesman of the bank said that the profit before tax of Rs30 billion for the second quarter of 2023 was the highest in the bank’s history, based on the superb performance of its core business lines.

HBL’s balance sheet grew by 7 percent over December 2022 to Rs4.9 trillion, driven by Rs224 billion growth in deposits. Domestic deposits crossed the Rs3 trillion mark, with low-cost deposits increasing by Rs162 billion.

Average domestic deposits increased by more than Rs300 billion; 90 percent of this growth was from cheaper deposits enabling the bank to keep its funding cost at manageable levels. Advances declined as private sector demand reduced in light of the record-high borrowing costs. Most of this decline was in lending to corporates; agriculture and consumer lending held steady even in the face of macroeconomic headwinds, while microfinance loans increased by 7 percent.

HBL President and CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb said that the bank’s half-year results underpinned by client centricity, were driven by strong organic growth. Exceptional performance across all business segments further cemented the bank’s leadership position.

“We will continue to invest in our digital capabilities and are committed to providing the best possible banking experience. The recognition by Asiamoney as the ‘Best Bank for Digital Solutions Pakistan’ is a tribute to millions of clients’ continued trust and confidence in HBL,” he said.

“The bank continues to help its customers navigate challenging periods, emphasising sustainability and giving back to the community,” Aurangzeb added.

Atlas Honda Q1 profit declines 7 percent

Atlas Honda on Wednesday reported a 7 percent decrease in its first quarter earnings, due to an increase in other income.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs1.602 billion for the quarter ended June 30, up from Rs1.502 billion during the same period last year. The company skipped any pay-out for this period. EPS came in at Rs12.91, compared with Rs12.11 during the same period a year ago.

The company said its sales for the quarter dropped to Rs35.621 billion, compared with Rs37.685 billion the same quarter a year earlier. The cost of sales remained at Rs33.743 billion from Rs35.061 billion. Other income increased to Rs2.026 billion from Rs765.811 million, which improved the company’s margins.