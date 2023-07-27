PNSC’s ageing fleet faces trading restrictions in international market

KARACHI: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), the country's flag carrier, is struggling to exploit the growing opportunities in the international market due to trading restrictions faced by its ageing and under-capacity fleet, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The PNSC’s fleet, which shrunk over the years to 12 vessels, operating in dry and liquid bulk cargo has been facing difficulties in operating maximum in the seaborne trade. On the other hand, the trading restrictions in various countries have been severely denting its operational capability, sources added.

They said that PNSC vessels have lesser deadweight capacity in comparison to Baltic Standard Supermax, Handy max, ultra max and kamsar max which is the global standards for certain dead weight for a specific vessel.

According to them, the dry global deadweight capacity for the supramax vessel is 58,328 tonnes, whereas the vessels in the PNSC’s fleet can only carry 52,951 tonnes. Handy max standard stands at 38,000 tonnes, whereas PNSC has 28,000 tonnes, which deprives the national flag carrier from grabbing the opportunities available in the shipping industry.

Likewise, the maximum age for vessels as per the global standards is fifteen years, but almost all the vessels in the PNSC’s fleet are over-aged. Most of the vessels in the PNSC fleet have crosses 20 years or more, which is way above the global standards for a vessel in terms of years since the day it was manufactured.

Sources revealed that PNSC vessels face a big hurdle in the United States of America because of their security guard requirements for calling at USA ports, which cost over $60,000 to $80,000 and has to be borne by the PNSC.

Thus, in view of this heavy cost, PNSC vessels are unable to call at USA ports. They said that PNSC vessels also face problems in the South African market because of the coal, which was purchased by Pakistan Steel Mills long time ago and its amount was not paid.

So, whenever vessels of PNSC call at South Africa ports, they were impounded, sources said. This situation has created hurdles for the PNSC fleet in even docking at the South African ports.

South Africa is one of the busiest shipping hubs in dry cargo shipping industry for loading coal, discharging various commodities and is a major bunkering port en route for all back haul and front haul voyages for all size of bulk carrier between Atlantic and Pacific basin.

Pakistan’s seaborne trade totalled 106.8 million tonnes in 2022 and PNSC’s share was almost 12 million tonnes compared to total seaborne trade of 110.27 million tonnes. PNSC’s share was 11 million tonnes in 2021