Foreign investors repatriate 80 percent less profit in FY23

KARACHI: Foreign investors repatriated $331 million in profit and dividends from Pakistan in the fiscal year 2022-23, down 80.3 percent from a year ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), foreign companies repatriated $267.5 million in profit against their direct investments in various sectors, such as power, oil and gas, and telecommunications, compared to $1.52 billion in the previous fiscal year.

The repatriation of portfolio investment, mainly from the stock market, also fell to $63.5 million from $156.2 million a year earlier. The SBP data showed that the overall foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan increased by 20.3 percent to $2.56 billion in FY23, mainly due to higher inflows from China, Norway and Hong Kong.

However, the portfolio investment recorded a net outflow of $244.2 million, as foreign investors sold their shares amid political uncertainty and security concerns.

The sharp decline in repatriation reflects the impact of the country’s economic crisis that has triggered a currency devaluation, high inflation, soaring interest rates and a slump in industrial output.

The foreign exchange crisis forced the government to impose restrictions on imports to curtail the trade deficit.

The SBP has been trying to manage the shortfall of foreign currencies — mostly US dollars — through restrictions on opening letters of credit (LCs) to curtail imports significantly, but on the other hand, this has created raw material shortages hampering industrial activities causing massive layoffs, particularly in export-oriented sectors.

The large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector, which accounts for nearly 80 percent of industrial output, contracted by 14.4 percent in May, the eleventh consecutive month of negative growth. In June, profit and dividend outflows on foreign investments fell 78 percent to $18 million in June, central bank data showed. According to the SBP data, the financial sector saw the largest jump in profit outflows in June, raising to $10.3 million from $1.3 million a year ago. The power sector also saw a jump to $3.2 million from $1.1 million, while the telecom sector recorded a plunge profit repatriation to $0.7 million from $21.5 million.

Pakistan, which has only two months’ worth of import cover, secured a $3 billion short-term loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this month to avert a balance of payments crisis and avoid a potential default.

The IMF deal, along with other financial support from friendly countries such as China and Saudi Arabia, has helped boost the SBP's foreign exchange reserves to $8.7 billion as of July 14, the highest level since October 2022.

However, analysts say the country still faces significant challenges to revive its economy, which is expected to grow by a meagre 2.4 percent in the current fiscal year.

"The decline in profit repatriation is a sign of weak economic activity and low profitability of foreign firms," said an analyst.

He said the government's restrictions on opening letters of credit (LCs), a form of trade finance, to curb imports have also affected the availability of raw materials and inputs for many industries, especially those dependent on foreign sources.