Stocks extend gains on upbeat earnings, rupee recovery

Pakistan stocks advanced on Wednesday as investors reacted to corporate earnings rush, surging banking spreads, and rupee’s recovery after eight falling sessions, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 265.19 points or 0.57 percent to 46,682.53 points against 46,417.34 points recorded in the last session, in a rally led by energy and banking sectors.

The highest index of the day remained at 46,724.58 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 46,499.37 points.

“Stocks closed higher in the earnings season rally at PSX led by banking stocks amid reports of surging banking spreads and $600 million China support to a consortium of China banks for Pakistan,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said.

China's rollover of $1 billion SAFE deposits for a year, higher forex reserves nearing $8.7 billion, and rupee recovery on allowing exchange companies to import dollars played a catalyst role in the bullish close, according to Mehanti.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 78.24 points or 0.47 percent to 16,691.77 points against 16,613.53 points.

Traded shares increased by 110 million shares to 429.515 million shares from 319.893 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs14.137 billion from Rs10.259 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.066 trillion from Rs7.036 trillion. Out of 352 companies active in the session, 212 closed in green, 121 in red and 19 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, said yet another day goes to bulls’ dominance at Pakistan equities.

He stated that current bull run gained over 5,000 points since IMF SBA $3bn deal. “After adding Wednesday’s gains, its 5,230 points (+12.6 percent) to be exact,” he said.

During trading hours, KSE100 index remained in the green zone throughout the day as investors continued to accumulate banking sector stocks ahead of Monetary Policy (scheduled on coming Monday).

Another highlight of the day was Pak rupee appreciation, the local currency gained Rs1.48 (appreciated 0.52 percent), after 8 sessions of continuous devaluation. The likely reasons could be Chinese Safe Deposits rollover of $1 billion and SBP’s permission to exchange companies to export foreign currencies other than USD via cargo/security companies and repatriate equivalent USD within 5 days in their Pakistan bank accounts.

The highest increase was recorded in Reliance Cotton shares, which rose by Rs31.88 to Rs456.88 per share, followed by Attock Refinery, which increased by Rs12.27 to 225.45 per share. A significant decline was noted in Mehmood Tex., which fell by Rs28.69 to Rs699 per share, followed by Pak Services, which decreased by Rs20.01 to Rs749.99 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the index’s advance towards the 47k mark continues, marked by yet another day of achieving new rally highs across all benchmarks.

During the trading session, the refineries, OMCs (oil marketing companies), and textiles sectors stood out, with stocks such as SHEL and NML both recording significant gains of +7.5 percent. ATRL also performed well, showing an increase of +5.76 percent, while NRL registered a gain of +4.21 percent.

The inclusion of textiles, which had been underperforming recently, is contributing to the expansion of market breadth, indicating broader participation in the market's upward movement.

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 58.856 million shares which closed higher by 16 paisas to Rs2.30 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 22.244 million shares, which closed flat at Rs1.41 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Pak Refinery, Cnergyico PK, Agritech Limited, Telecard Limited, United Bank, Bankislami Pak., TPLP-JULB, and Pak Int. Bulk.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 272.500 million shares from 230.906 million shares.