Headline inflation expected to drop to 26.4pc in July

KARACHI: Pakistan headline inflation is expected to decrease to 26.4 percent in July against 29.4 percent recorded the previous month, brokerage Arif Habib Limited said in a report on Wednesday.

As the financial year 2024 commences, there is an anticipation of witnessing a decline in consumer price index (CPI) inflation on a YoY basis, marking a low point since December 2022 (CPI: 24.5pc YoY).

“We expect inflation to clock-in at 26.4 percent during Jul’23 against 24.9 percent YoY recorded in same period last year and a decline from 29.4 percent YoY registered in the previous month,” the report said.

However, monthly inflationary pressures are projected to persist in Jul’23, with an expected increase of 1.9 percent month-on-month. The recent power tariff hike is likely to have a significant impact on the monthly inflation rate, according to Arif Habib.

“Although the three-week SPI [sensitive price indicator] data does not currently reflect the Jul’23 power hike, we have factored it into our inflation readings, which are expected to indicate a MoM jump of over 27 percent. If we exclude this MoM jump, the headline inflation would decrease to 25.2 percent YoY,” it added.

Additionally, adjustments in the housing index, attributed specifically to the quarterly house rent, may further contribute to fluctuations in inflation on a monthly basis, with a projected increase of 4.9 percent MoM.

Food prices are expected to exhibit an increase of approximately 1.9 percent MoM, which could potentially impact the overall inflationary trend.

SPI data indicates that food items such as wheat, fresh vegetables, and sugar are likely to be the primary contributors to this upward trend in food prices.

In Jul’23, core inflation is expected to experience a slight uptick, reaching 21.2 percent on a YoY basis, compared to the previous month's rate of 21 percent. The increase can be attributed to the second-round impact of inflation becoming evident in the numbers, according to the report.

“Looking forward, the main risks to overall inflation are expected to be driven by high food and energy prices (gas tariff hike yet to be announced), potential impacts of budgetary measures, and the vulnerability of a weaker currency,” it said.

Meanwhile, in its monthly economic update and outlook report for July, the ministry of Finance said the inflation to “ease out” in July by remaining between 25-27 percent on the back of recent decrease in petrol and diesel prices.

Pakistan has hit record inflation of 38 percent in May 2023, which was the highest in the region at that time.