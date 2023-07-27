Rupee snaps 8-day losing streak

KARACHI: Pakistan currency rebounded after falling for eight sessions, propelled by a State Bank’s decision to ease limitations on cash import of US dollars.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 287.04 per dollar, up 0.52 percent compared with Monday’s close of 288.52.

The State Bank of Pakistan announced a decision to allow exchange companies to import cash dollars against the value of their export consignments of permissible foreign currencies within five working days, through reputed cargo/security companies.

The arrangement shall be in place until December 31, 2023, and will be subject to the condition that total cash US dollars imported by an exchange company during the period shall not exceed 50 percent of the value of its export consignments, according to SBP notice.

According to Topline Securities, reports that China granted a rollover of $1 billion SAFE deposits for a year also boosted a positive sentiment in the market.

Under the financing arrangement agreed with the IMF in line with a $3 billion stand-by arrangement, there was a requirement for securing the rollover of deposits from bilateral partners, especially from China, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, to keep the foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank at comfortable levels.