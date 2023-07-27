SBP lifts curbs on dollar imports by exchange firms

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan said on Tuesday it had allowed exchange companies to import cash US dollars against the value of their export consignments in a bid to ease a dollar shortage in the open market.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the exchange firms could import dollars on a need basis within five working days of their export consignments, through reputable cargo or security companies.

The arrangement would be valid until Dec. 31, 2023 and the total dollar imports by an exchange company during this period should not exceed 50 percent of the value of its export consignments, the SBP said in a circular.

The SBP said the exchange companies must comply with all relevant laws and regulations, including those of the jurisdiction from where they import dollars, and properly record the transactions in their books of accounts.

Dealers said the move is aimed at narrowing the gap between the open market and interbank rates for the U.S. dollar, which has been widening in recent weeks due to higher demand for the greenback.

"The State Bank's decision to allow dollar imports will help the country overcome dollar shortage. This is a welcome step," said Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).