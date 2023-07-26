US shocked by violence in Indian state of Manipur

KARACHI: The United States was shocked over the recent violence against two women in the Indian state of Manipur and has conveyed sympathies for the survivors.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel made these remarks while responding to a query about the recent violence in India.

“We were shocked and horrified by the video of this extreme attack on two women in Manipur,” he said. Stating that even Indian prime minister had said that such an incident of gender-based violence was shameful for any civilised society, the US official said the US supported the Indian government’s efforts to ensure justice for the two women.

Patel explained that the US encouraged peaceful and inclusive resolution of the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

When he was asked about the ongoing controversy related to the Pemra bill in Pakistan, Patel said the US accorded great importance to the press freedom as it was vital to the democratic future of any country.

“We routinely raise our concerns about press freedom to all stakeholders around the world, including officials in Pakistan,” he stated. To another query regarding the recent meeting between CENTCOM chief and Pakistan Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, the US spokesperson did not disclose any details of the meeting and said the spokespersons from CENTCOM and US defence department should be approached to comment on the matter.

He also commented on the recent phone talk between US State Secretary Antony Blinken and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He explained that the two sides “reaffirmed the productive US-Pakistan partnership”.

Patel added that it was said during the conversation that “The United States will continue to engage with Pakistan through technical and development initiatives.”

The US secretary also welcomed the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval of a programme to support Pakistan, the spokesperson said, adding that Blinken and Bilawal also discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and the joint interest of the US and Pakistan in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He said the US was concerned over human rights abuses and marginalization of women in Afghanistan and would take appropriate action as needed.