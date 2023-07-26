Pakistan faces serious hunger levels: global index

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is grappling with a formidable challenge in its battle against hunger, as highlighted in the latest Global Hunger Index (GHI) presented by Welthungerhilfe in collaboration with Concern Worldwide.

The 2022 GHI report sheds light on the severity of hunger in Pakistan, particularly in the context of global crises, including armed conflicts, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic, which are exacerbating hunger worldwide.

The GHI report assesses the nutritional situation in 129 countries and reveals that up to 828 million people were forced to endure hunger in 2021, with the crises intensifying each other.

Alarming data shows that 46 countries, including Pakistan, are unlikely to achieve eliminating even a low level of hunger by 2030, let alone eliminate hunger entirely. Once again, South Asia, including Pakistan, has emerged as the region with the highest hunger levels, with a staggering child stunting rate and child wasting rate.

In the 2022 Global Hunger Index, Pakistan’s position stands at 99th out of 121 countries with sufficient data to calculate GHI scores. With a score of 26.1, Pakistan’s level of hunger is classified as “serious,” indicating an urgent need for measures to address food insecurity in the country.

To address these pressing issues, Welthungerhilfe, Concern Worldwide, and other partners, including ACTED, CESVI, and Helvetas, joined hands to launch the Global Hunger Index in Pakistan. The event gathered Food and Nutrition Security experts, government representatives, and civil society leaders to discuss the report’s findings and recommendations.

The event covered three main policy recommendations from the 2022 Global Hunger Index:

Inclusive Governance and Accountability: The importance of inclusive governance and accountability in transforming food systems was highlighted. Dr Nazeer Ahmed, Chief of Nutrition, provided an overview of the commitments and initiatives made by the government of Pakistan in this regard.

Citizen’s Participation, Action, and Oversight: Panel discussions emphasized the need to raise citizens’ awareness of their entitlements and pathways to food and nutrition security. Strong local leadership, including encouraging local champions, especially women, was emphasized to ensure the sustainability of food systems interventions.

Scaling up Resources for Humanitarian Needs: It was urged that stakeholders at all governance levels must harness local voices and capacities, involving communities, civil society, small producers, farmers, and indigenous groups, to shape the governance of access to nutritious food.

The Global Hunger Index report for Pakistan, along with additional information, diagrams, and photos, can be accessed at www.welthungerhilfe.org/hunger/global-hunger-index. As Pakistan strives to address its serious hunger levels, the findings and recommendations from this report serve as a crucial roadmap for policymakers, activists, and stakeholders to collaborate and work towards a hunger-free nation.