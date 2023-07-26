Farah Gogi denies becoming witness against Imran, wife

ISLAMABAD: Farah Khan, aka Farah Gogi, has denied becoming a witness against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife.

In a telephonic conversation with Geo News, she said she was not becoming a witness against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. “This is baseless and false news. Why and for what reasons will I become a witness against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi? In Pakistan, I can be targeted for political revenge, so I am out of the country,” she added.

“In the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf, I did not have any official position nor did I have a party position,” she explained.