Farah Gogi denies becoming witness against Imran, wife

ISLAMABAD: Farah Khan, aka Farah Gogi, has denied becoming a witness against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife.
In a telephonic conversation with Geo News, she said she was not becoming a witness against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. “This is baseless and false news. Why and for what reasons will I become a witness against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi? In Pakistan, I can be targeted for political revenge, so I am out of the country,” she added.
“In the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf, I did not have any official position nor did I have a party position,” she explained.
KARACHI: The United States was shocked over the recent violence against two women in the Indian state of Manipur and...
BAHAWALPUR: An inquiry team constituted by the caretaker chief minister Punjab on Tuesday reached Bahawalpur to probe...
ISLAMABAD: A proper administrative and legal structure for the Special Investment Facilitation Council is being set...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is grappling with a formidable challenge in its battle against hunger, as highlighted in the...
ISLAMABAD: The decision to extend the China Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan and the potential for its...
ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to...