Additional SHO martyred in Khyber suicide attack

PESHAWAR: An additional station house officer (SHO) was martyred in a suicide blast in the Ali Masjid area of Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Tuesday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Peshawar, Ashfaq Anwar, said the Additional SHO of Jamrud, Adnan Afridi, tried to arrest a suicide bomber who detonated explosives strapped around his vest. “When the officer approached the suspect for checking, he ran towards the mosque. The cop was about to get hold of him after a chase when the bomber detonated explosives tied to his vest,” said the CCPO who also commands the Khyber district police, while talking to The News.

The official said the Additional SHO Adnan Afridi was martyred on the spot. The explosion was so intense that it pulled down the mosque building. A large contingent of police reached the spot and surrounded the area. A suspicious person was detained as well.

Senior police officials said the additional SHO sacrificed his life but did not let the suicide bomber reach his target. The investigation teams collected the pieces of evidence from the spot.

Security was put on alert in Peshawar and Khyber after the recent attacks, including twin suicide attacks in Khyber and a suicide attack on security forces in Hayatabad in the past few days.

On Thursday, three policemen were martyred and 11 others were injured in twin suicide attacks on the tehsil building in Bara, Khyber district. The building houses a police station as well as offices of assistant commissioner, tehsildar and other officials.

The death toll in the incident climbed to four when another wounded cop, Abdul Hadi, lost his battle for life on Monday. In Peshawar, three cops were martyred in an attack on the Regi Model Town while six security personnel were injured in a suicide attack in Hayatabad recently.