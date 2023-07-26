Toshakhana bill introduced in Senate

A view of the Senate session. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: The Toshakhana Management and Regulation Bill 2023 was introduced in the Senate on Tuesday, proposing a fine of five times the assessed value of a Toshakhana gift in case of failure to deposit the item in the repository within the stipulated time period.

The bill was immediately referred to the House standing committee concerned for deliberations and report within two days. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi introduced the bill to provide for management and regulation of Toshakhana after the Question-Hour was over. According to the bill, a copy of which is available with The News, “Gifts received by a public office holder or a private person as part of official delegation shall be deposited in the Toshakhana of the government of Pakistan within such time limit and manner as may be prescribed.” The bill says that the division to which business of this act stands allocated shall be responsible for management and regulation of Toshakhana and to take measures in the prescribed manner, notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, the information in respect of Toshakhana will be open to inspection, subject to such conditions, limitations and restrictions as may be prescribed. The proposed law will be applicable to government officials as well as private members of a delegation, while the government official will also include the person concerned and family members.