Indiscriminate use of insect-killing chemicals: Pesticide resistance on the rise: WHO

ISLAMABAD: Indiscriminate use of pesticides is resulting in “pesticide resistance like Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) which has become a serious challenge for many countries.

This was observed Tuesday by Dr Palitha Mahipala, World Health Organisation (WHO) representative to Pakistan. Dr Palitha called for minimising the use of insecticides for effective pest control.

“Insecticides are used for the prevention and control of malaria and dengue, but they should not be used indiscriminately. There should be a committee of experts to devise a strategy for the use of insecticides for the vector control”, Dr Palitha said. Mosquitoes’ breeding places should be eliminated for the control of dengue instead of indiscriminate use of pesticides which may result in pesticide resistance, he maintained.

Dr Palitha inaugurated Department of Medical Entomology and Disease Vector Control (MEDVC) in Islamabad. The MEDVC has been established at the Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad to produce entomologists for the control of vectors and vector-borne disease in the country.

Accompanied by Vice Chancellor HAS, Prof Shahzad Ali Khan, Dr Palitha Mahipala also inaugurated several halls and classrooms named after leading public health experts in the country.

Lauding health authorities in Punjab, Dr Palitha said the province is close to malaria elimination by following WHO guidelines. Overall cases of malaria have also come down in the country, except a recent surge in flood-hit areas due to accumulation of water, he said.

The number of Malaria cases in Punjab is extremely low, and it can go for elimination of disease. Other provinces have seen a surge in the cases and they need to bring them down, he said. WHO is supporting the government in vector-control. Healthcare workers are being trained for early diagnosis of malaria and for treatment of disease as early as possible after the diagnosis, he added.

Regarding development of vaccine for prevention of malaria, he said vaccines have been developed and used in some countries of the world. But, he claimed their results are not promising. At the moment, vector control and treatment is the main strategy to control malaria in Pakistan, he remarked.

He offered WHO’s support in developing a state-of-the-art vector control lab at the Health Services Academy. He urged the researchers to focus on practical interventions of disease control instead of impractical or non-applicable studies.

Vice Chancellor Health Services Academy Prof Shahzad Ali Khan said Pakistan needs local solutions for vector-borne diseases, especially malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis, whose incidence is on the rise. The Medical Entomology and Disease Vector Control department has produced dozens of qualified entomologists. They are now serving at different public and private institutions for the vector-borne diseases, he said.

Public health experts produced by the Health Services Academy could help control communicable and non-communicable diseases in the country, he said. They are in the process of expansion, and new courses are being introduced to provide competent public health experts, he said.

Pakistan could only control the spread of disease through prevention by introducing cost-effective interventions, he observed.

Shah Fahad, Coordinator of Medical Entomology and Disease Vector Control Department, briefed the WHO representative about entomology lab. He urged the WHO to help improve their facilities for better vector control in the country.