Inclusive Learning Centre for transgenders launched

Islamabad: The country witnessed a historic moment of progress and inclusivity as the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, inaugurated of the Inclusive Learning Centre for Khawajasara (Transgender).

In his address, Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed his pleasure and gratitude to witness the inauguration of this centre, highlighting the nobility of the initiative. "It is their right to receive education, just like any other member of this state," he asserted. Emphasizing the importance of inclusivity, the Minister stated, "Education should be given to every individual, regardless of their gender, race, and religion." He firmly believed that by providing opportunities to the transgender community, they can play a vital role in the development of Pakistan.

He stated that the Inclusive Learning Centre for Khawajasara (Transgender) represents a bold step towards building a more inclusive and equal society, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the nation's progress. As we embark on this transformative journey, we invite the support and collaboration of all stakeholders, including government institutions, private sector entities, and civil society organizations, to ensure the success and sustainability of this noble endeavour.

The Minister extended his gratitude to all stakeholders, including the Managing Director of the National Education Foundation (NEF), for their role in making this project a reality.

He also expressed his commitment to establishing a complete formal educational institute in the future, speci­fically tailored to enrol transgender learners for comprehensive education. Additionally, Minister Hussain stressed the importance of vocational skills to ensure economic stability for the transgender community.

Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, who was also there highlighted the government's responsibility to educate children aged 5-16 years and explained how this project was initiated under the direction of the minister.

The accelerated learning plan will provide transgender individuals with basic education, and subsequently, they will be linked with vocational training institutes to acquire essential skills. Chaudhary announced a Rs500 honorarium per day for learners on showing 75% attendance, to mitigate their economic challenges and to encourage them to get education.

Transgender rights activists, Nayyab Ali and Saba Gul also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders and the government for this ground breaking initiative.