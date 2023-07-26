Security for Muharram reviewed

Islamabad: During the sacred month of Muharram, the federal government imposed a ban on motorcycle riders’ entry into the Red Zone to ensure fool-proof security arrangements. This ban was in effect until the 12th of Muharram, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

He said that, government employees working in important official offices within the Red Zone faced difficulties. In response to this situation, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a meeting took place between the SP Security Red/ Zone, and the Chief Coordinator of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) Rehman Bajwa. During the meeting, an agreement was reached on specific standard operating procedures (SOPs) for allowing entry to motorcycle-riding government employees into the Red Zone until the 12thof Muharram.

According to these SOPs, only the Nadra Chowk entry point will grant access to motorcycle-riding government employees. All motorcycle riders were required to display number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department.