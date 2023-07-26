Order to declare Imran’s sisters absconders cancelled

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday canceled the order to declare two sisters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan absconders in the Jinnah House attack case.
The court said in its written order that the investigating officer informed the court that both Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan had secured interim bails that was not in his knowledge. Due to this lack of information, the court had been requested to declare them absconders, the investigation officer said.
The court said as both the women were on interim bail, the order to declare them absconder was cancelled.
