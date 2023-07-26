Scattered rain forecast for Lahore

LAHORE: Scattered rain with hot and humid conditions were witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials warned that heavy rains may cause flash flooding in local drains of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast & south Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding areas).

They said monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were continuously penetrating in central and southern parts of the country while a westerly wave was also present over upper parts.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, Met officials said, adding Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C, while in Lahore, it was 34.2°C and minimum was 25°C.