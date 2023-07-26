Minor tortured to death by stepfather

LAHORE: A four-year-old child was tortured to death by his stepfather here. The accused identified as Usman killed Chand Ali and took his body to Pakpattan.

The police arrested the accused and recovered the body from Pakpattan. The accused Usman had married the victim Chand’s mother 20 days ago. He used to torture Chand and his sisters.

Man dies: A 45-year-old man expired in hospital on Tuesday, a few hours after he was injured in a road accident in the Kahna area. The identity of the victim was yet to be made. The police shifted the body to the morgue.

Seven die in road accidents: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 955 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 972 were injured. Out of these, 460 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 512 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Suicide bid foiled: A man tried to end his life by jumping in River Ravi near Bara Dari on Tuesday. The man was identified as Muhammad Bilal, 35, son of Noor Muhammad. The re cuers timely rescued the man and shifted him to hospital.