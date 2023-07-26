LHC moved against power subsidy notification

LAHORE: The decision of a single bench which had reinstated a suspended notification on the end of subsidy on electricity has been challenged in the Lahore High Court. A division bench has sought reply from the federal government, LESCO, NEPRA and others. The court stopped recovery of arrears from appellants against bank guarantee. The court also stopped disconnection of meters of appellants against bank guarantee. The deputy attorney general took the stance that it was a policy to impose or withdraw subsidy or surcharge and the court could not interfere in policy matters.