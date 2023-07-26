LHC moved against power subsidy notification

LAHORE: The decision of a single bench which had reinstated a suspended notification on the end of subsidy on electricity has been challenged in the Lahore High Court. A division bench has sought reply from the federal government, LESCO, NEPRA and others. The court stopped recovery of arrears from appellants against bank guarantee. The court also stopped disconnection of meters of appellants against bank guarantee. The deputy attorney general took the stance that it was a policy to impose or withdraw subsidy or surcharge and the court could not interfere in policy matters.
LAHORE: When the year 2023 bids adieu, the citizens of not fewer than 70 countries, or roughly one-third of the...
LONDON: The lawyers acting for an offshore company have written to the Federal Investigation Agency and a Lahore...
ISLAMABAD: Indiscriminate use of pesticides is resulting in “pesticide resistance like Antimicrobial Resistance ...
PESHAWAR: The cent percent population of the province was being provided with free treatment facilities under the...
Islamabad: The country witnessed a historic moment of progress and inclusivity as the Minister for Federal Education...
Islamabad: During the sacred month of Muharram, the federal government imposed a ban on motorcycle riders’ entry...