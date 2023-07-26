PSCA to hire Police Communication Officers

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) announced hiring of Police Communication Officers here Tuesday.

The PSCA is looking to hire 200 new employees for the role of Police Communication Officers. The age limit for male candidates is set between 21 to 25 years, and for female candidates, it is between 21 to 28 years. The educational criteria for the positions include a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science (BCS), Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BBA-IT), and Bachelor’s in Telecommunication, MBA-IT, MCS, or MSc IT or IT related 16 years of Education. Applicants are required to go through the recruitment test conducted by the National Testing Service (NTS).

tourist guide course: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has started a five-week tourist guide training course here at the Barood Khana, Lahore Fort. The course encompassed a diverse range of topics, including ‘What makes a professional tourist guide? What makes a tourist happy and unhappy? Why I am considered as a competent tourist guide? What are the success secrets of a tourist guide? How to market and promote guided tourism?, Enhancement of cultural heritage through the view of general public, How to engage your tourists?, and How can a tourist guide become a good story teller?.”

Renowned experts from various fields have been invited to conduct the training sessions. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony Taimur Hassan, Deputy Director Tourism WCLA said, ‘The training course aims to impart fresh knowledge, enhance communication skills, and improve presentation techniques of the tourist guides.’ Tania Qureshi, spokesperson for WCLA, said, ‘Since its inception in 2012, the tourist guide training course has produced nearly 20 well-trained guides hailing from the Walled City of Lahore.’ The WCLA DG, Kamran Lashari, emphasised the significance of this training in enriching the knowledge of tourist guides and the tourism team.

cleanliness drive: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is working for effectively implementing Muharram Cleanliness Plan and ensured special cleanliness operation at all procession routes and Imambargahs.

According to the plan, special cleaning and washing of 120 Imambargahs established across the City has been completed. LWMC has ensured washing of 13 Imambargahs in Ravi Town, eight in Wagah Town, 15 in Shalimar Town and seven in Aziz Bhatti Town whereas the washing activity was also completed in 21 Imambargahs of Gulberg Town, 16 of Allama Iqbal Town, 10 in Nishtar Town, 11 in Samanabad Town and 19 in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that the process of cleaning and washing of Imambargahs in all the towns has been completed. LWMC has deployed all its machinery and more than 600 workers to provide services in Muharram. The department has also mobilised all its resources to facilitate the citizens.