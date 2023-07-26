LAHORE: An art exhibition titled ‘Silent Expression’ by students of Pakistan Institute for Deaf and Dumb held at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall on Tuesday showcased over 100 artworks. The colours came alive on canvases. The young artists expressed their passions through various paintings that were much appreciated by the audience. The Institute’s Principal Nomeeta Riaz thanked Alhamra for the collaboration which certainly improves children’s confidence in their abilities.
