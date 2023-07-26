Alleged corruption: Ali Muhammad Khan granted bail, re-arrested under MPO

MARDAN: A local court here on Tuesday granted bail to former federal minister Ali Muhammad Khan in a corruption case, however the local police arrested him under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO).

It may be noted that Ali Muhammad Khan was charged with corruption in the first information report (FIR) registered at the anti-corruption police station. Sources added the Anti-Corruption, Audit Inspection Team, had started investigation into the case. They added that during the inquiry, it was disclosed that appointments of class-four were illegally made in the Fisheries Department, Mardan in the PTI government. Sources added that on 10 May, the Mardan circle officer Aftab Alam filed the FIR under the relevant sections of the law for the illegal appointments in the Fisheries Department, Mardan. The defense lawyers Riaz Khan Paindakhel, Islam Wardak, Jawad Ali Khan, Sajjad Chishti, Shams-ur-Rehman , Saddam and Abbas Khan appeared for Ali Muhammad Khan. The court ordered the accused to furnish the bail bonds of Rs2 lakh with two personal sureties. However, the deputy commissioner Mardan issued his arrest order under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance and the local police arrested him.