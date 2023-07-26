Libya authorities find migrants’ bodies near Tunisia border

TRIPOLI: Libyan border guards have recovered the bodies of several migrants from a desert area where many have reportedly been forcibly taken by Tunisian authorities, Tripoli´s interior ministry said on Tuesday.
The border agents “have discovered five unidentified bodies of irregular migrants of African origin during a patrol in the Dahr al-Khass area” near the Tunisian boundary, the interior ministry said in a statement.
Since mid-July, Libyan border guards have rescued dozens of migrants who said Tunisian authorities had taken them to an uninhabited area near Al-Assah, 150-km west of Tripoli and around 15 kilometres inside Libyan territory.
AFP correspondents have seen groups of migrants visibly exhausted and dehydrated after trekking through the desert in the scorching summer heat. Online videos published by border agents show migrants arriving by foot across the Tunisian border.
In early July, hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries were driven out of the Tunisian port city of Sfax as racial tensions flared following the death of a Tunisian man in a clash between locals and migrants.
