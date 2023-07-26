Israel braces for unrest over divisive judicial reform

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel braced for fresh strikes and protests on Tuesday following a divisive parliamentary vote on a controversial judicial reform which has split the nation and drawn criticism from allies abroad.

The decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s hard-right government to push through a key plank of its reforms on Monday has already sparked legal challenges and clashes on the streets.

Opponents were set to keep up months of protests on Tuesday, with doctors walking out. “The hand, extended for dialogue, was left hanging in the air, as victory celebrations took place symbolising above all a war that only has losers,” the head of the Israel Medical Association, Zion Hagay, said in a statement announcing the walkout.

But a Tel Aviv labour court later ordered an immediate return to work. “We did not find urgency in holding the strike today,” the court said, adding that hundreds of patients could be harmed by a strike of such magnitude.

“The fears of the Medical Association at this stage are theoretical, while the severe damage to the patients is real,” according to the court. The association´s move came after the Histadrut trade union confederation threatened a repeat of the general strike it called in March over the reforms.

The Israel Bar Association was among numerous groups to file petitions to the Supreme Court aiming to strike down the new legislation, which curbs judicial review of some government decisions.