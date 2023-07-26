Russian paramilitaries to stay in Africa despite Wagner mutiny

PARIS: Ever since Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin staged a mutiny in Russia last month, questions have been raised over the future of his group in Africa, the cradle of its wealth and notoriety.

Prigozhin´s dramatic rebellion ended in a deal by which he was expected to move to neighbouring Belarus with some of his men. Details about the accord remain sketchy, but as far as Africa is concerned, Wagner can count on its geopolitical and economic weight to survive in one shape or another.

“Let´s continue to train, improve our skills, and then off to the next adventure to Africa,” Prigozhin said last week, according to a video, not authenticated by AFP, posted on Telegram by a Wagner-linked account.

As African countries and Russia prepare for a summit in St. Petersburg, here is a snapshot of Wagner´s presence on the continent. Wagner is openly active in at least four countries in Africa, typically shoring up fragile regimes in exchange for minerals and other natural wealth.

In Mali, Wagner offers a full menu of services. Its paramilitaries protect the current regime, conduct military operations and training and advise on the revision of mining laws and even of the constitution.