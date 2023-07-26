16 killed as homes hit in Khartoum air, artillery strikes

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Air strikes and artillery barrages from Sudan´s warring generals killed at least 16 people in a Khartoum neighbourhood on Tuesday, a neighbourhood group reported.

After more than 100 days of war, the latest bombardments added to a toll of at least 3,900 killed nationwide. “Sixteen citizens died today in this senseless war” when shells hit civilian homes in the Ombada area of Khartoum´s northwest, the neighbourhood group said.

It is one of many pro-democracy “resistance committees” that have cobbled together supplies over the patchy internet, land lines, or by risking their own lives to venture out since the war began.

The total number of casualties from the latest strikes was still unclear, the committee added in statements provided to AFP. Mohamed Mansour, a local resident, told AFP he “helped pull eight bodies” from the rubble of homes destroyed by the blasts.

“Four people were killed in the house next door, including two children,” said another resident, Hagar Youssef.

The war that began on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has uprooted more than 3.3 million other people from their homes.

Much of the fighting has taken place in densely populated neighbourhoods of the capital Khartoum, where residents on Tuesday reported a renewed RSF attack on the army´s ammunition corps in the city´s south.