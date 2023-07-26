North Korea to allow Chinese delegation to visit for likely parade

SEOUL: North Korea is planning a major celebration this week for the Korean War armistice anniversary to be attended by Chinese diplomats, the first known foreign visitors since the isolated nation´s 2020 pandemic border closure.

State media said that Pyongyang will mark 70 years since the signing of the armistice, known as Victory Day in the North, in a “grand manner that will go down in history”.

A large-scale military parade and other events are expected to be held this week to mark the anniversary, with satellite images indicating that soldiers and civilians have been training for the parade for months, Seoul-based specialist site NK News reported. Leader Kim Jong Un´s biggest nuclear-capable missiles and other military capabilities are likely to roll through Kim Il Sung Square during the event, it added.