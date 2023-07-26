Two dead in storms in northern Italy as Sicily fires close airport

MILAN: A 16-year-old girl on a camping trip was among two people who died after violent storms hit northern Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, while in the south wildfires forced the closure of Sicily´s Palermo airport.
The teenager was killed when a tree fell on her tent during a scout camp near Brescia, after high winds and torrential rain overnight. On Monday, a middle-aged woman died after also being hit by a falling tree in Lissone, north of Milan. Meloni confirmed the two “tragic” deaths due to bad weather, and offered her thoughts to their loved ones on social media.
Milan residents reported torrential rain and hail in the early hours of Tuesday morning, which flooded streets and uprooted trees, many of which fell onto parked cars.
Transport authorities reported serious damage to the city´s electricity network, while an AFP journalist said water in the historic centre was temporarily shut off.
