UN begins pumping oil from decaying tanker off Yemen

HODEIDA, Yemen: The United Nations said on Tuesday it had begun transferring one million barrels of oil from a rusting super-tanker off war-torn Yemen, in a bid to avert a catastrophic spill.

“The United Nations has begun an operation to defuse what might be the world´s largest ticking time bomb,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

“A complex maritime salvage effort is now underway in the Red Sea off the coast of war-torn Yemen to transfer one million barrels of oil from the decaying FSO Safer to a replacement vessel.”

The transfer of 1.14 million barrels of Marib light crude from the 47-year-old FSO Safer to the new vessel is expected to take “less than three weeks,” David Gressly, the UN´s resident coordinator for Yemen, said on social media.