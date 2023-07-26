Opposition alliance decides to move no-confidence motion against Modi

NEW DELHI: Alliance of opposition parties in India, has decided to introduce a “no confidence motion” in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Twenty-six parties opposition alliance has taken the decision to press their demand for action to address violence in Manipur state. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that alliance is demanding an answer from the Central government on the violence in Manipur.

Tensions have escalated in Manipur since May and at least 120 people have been killed in an ethnic conflict between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki tribes.

Last week, a humiliating video surfaced which reportedly shows two Kuki women being forced to strip naked and then jeered at and harassed by Meitei men in May. On Sunday, the United States expressed concerns over the videos.

A US State Department spokesperson called the incident “brutal” and “terrible” and said the United States conveyed its sympathies to the victims. The United States encouraged a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the Manipur violence and urged authorities to respond to humanitarian needs while protecting all groups, homes, and places of worship, the State Department spokesperson said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday condemned the assault as “shameful” and promised tough action.