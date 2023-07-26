Mexico says anti-migrant river buoys violate sovereignty

MEXICO CITY: Mexico´s president on Tuesday criticized a floating barrier in the Rio Grande and razor wire installed by Texas authorities to stop migrants crossing the border as a violation of his country´s sovereignty.
“What´s that about putting up a wire fence as well as encroaching on what corresponds to our territory? It´s an act of provocation in search of publicity,” Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference.
The buoys were installed in the river at the popular migrant crossing point earlier in July on the instructions of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, along with large razor-wire barriers on shore.
The US Justice Department has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Texas, saying the buoys illegally obstruct river navigation and lack federal authorization -- a move welcomed by Mexico.
