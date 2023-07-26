French newspaper staff defiant in standoff over new editor

PARIS: Journalists at France´s sole dedicated national Sunday newspaper on Tuesday vowed to press on with a strike in protest at the appointment of a young new editor close to the far right, pursuing the longest such action in French media for almost half a century.

Staff at the Journal du Dimanche (JDD) have been on strike for over a month over the appointment of Geoffroy Lejeune, 34, as new editor-in-chief, meaning the influential publication has now missed five consecutive issues.

Its current owner Lagardere Group announced late on Monday that Lejeune would assume his duties on August 1, prompting a furious reaction from its journalists´ association (SDJ) branch who said they were “more determined than ever”.

It accused Lagardere of “unilaterally breaking negotiations” aiming to end the crisis and said it was “astonished” by the news Lejeune would take up his post on August 1 when “98 percent of the newsroom are against and refuse to work with him”.

For its part, Lagadere News said it “regretted the position of the SDJ” which it said had “led to a breakdown in negotiations”.

The SDJ said that JDD staff had on Tuesday voted with a 98 percent majority to continue to strike into a 33rd day.

Paris-based press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said the action was now the longest strike in French media since a 28-month strike by staff on Le Parisien daily that began in 1975.

“The fact that the JDD strike has lasted so long may be a surprise, but the record length is commensurate with the attack on journalistic values,” said Christophe Deloire, RSF´s secretary general.

“I hail the determination and courage of the journalists of the JDD who refuse to be eaten alive,” he added.