GCU introduces thrice-in-semester teacher assessment system

LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has announced introducing a new thrice-in-semester teacher assessment system aimed at enhancing the quality of education by closely monitoring and evaluating the performance of educators.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Aghar Zaidi made the announcement during the inauguration of the Lecturers Training Programme 2023. He said the new assessment system will involve three levels of evaluation and would be implemented from Fall 2023.

The vice-chancellor said this initiative aims to adopt a student-centric approach by empowering students to help us to improve the quality of learning.

“The feedback will provide the course instructors and academic and administrative management with insights into the quality of teaching and learning outcomes, and methods of imparting knowledge.”

The first level of teachers’ assessment will occur at the beginning of each semester, where students will provide feedback on aspects such as course handbook, clarity on weekly topics, and curriculum to be covered.

The second assessment will take place mid-semester, assessing whether teachers have adhered to their commitments, including weekly lectures and a student-centered teaching approach.

The third and final assessment will occur at the end of each semester involving a comprehensive evaluation that considers overall student feedback, grading practices and teachers’ performance throughout the semester.