Wednesday July 26, 2023
Peshawar

Seven die in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
July 26, 2023

LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 955 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 972 were injured. Out of these, 460 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 512 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.