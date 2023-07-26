Cellular company’s store room torched

WANA: Unidentified people torched the store room of a cellular company at Karwan Manza area in Ladha tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district late Monday night.

It was learnt that 30 solar panels, batteries, and a generator were reduced to ashes due to the fire. The unidentified people damaged the goods and set them on fire before leaving the place. This disrupted the internet service in Kaniguram, Karma, Ladha and other surrounding villages.

It may be recalled that unidentified people had torched a mobile phone tower at Birmil tehsil in South Waziristan. However, no group claimed responsibility for torching the tower. Meanwhile, the local elders met the deputy commissioner .