Cellular company’s store room torched

WANA: Unidentified people torched the store room of a cellular company at Karwan Manza area in Ladha tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district late Monday night.
It was learnt that 30 solar panels, batteries, and a generator were reduced to ashes due to the fire. The unidentified people damaged the goods and set them on fire before leaving the place. This disrupted the internet service in Kaniguram, Karma, Ladha and other surrounding villages.
It may be recalled that unidentified people had torched a mobile phone tower at Birmil tehsil in South Waziristan. However, no group claimed responsibility for torching the tower. Meanwhile, the local elders met the deputy commissioner .
LAHORE: The Government College University Lahore has announced introducing a new thrice-in-semester teacher...
LAHORE: The Emergency Services Department responded to 955 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during...
PESHAWAR: Some 1100 patients were provided free medical treatment and medicines at a medical camp organised by...
LANDIKOTAL: Residents and peace lovers have asked the government to announce a gallantry award for a brave citizen who...
LAHORE: Additional DG Housing Capt Shahmir Iqbal presided over a meeting of LDA’s committee constituted to improve...
PESHAWAR: KP Ombudsman Syed Jamalud Din Shah has called for capacity building of staff, particularly investigation...