Award sought for Bara suicide blast survivor

LANDIKOTAL: Residents and peace lovers have asked the government to announce a gallantry award for a brave citizen who not only scuffled with suicide bomber but also tried to snatch rifle from him, thus saving dozens lives of the officials and civilians in the compound of the Bara Tehsil last week.

Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Bara, who used to run a Photostat shop right in front of Bara Tehsil Office, was injured in the twin suicide attacks on the Bara Tehsil Office on July 20 when he challenged one of the attackers.

Officials and local residents praised him as a brave man who put his own life in danger but displayed courage.A Bara-based journalist, Muhammad Shafiq Afridi, told The News that Muhammad Arshad runs a Photostat shop to feed the poor family and is a social worker as well.

Muhammad Arshad was at Bara Tehsil Office to get processed documents from officials when two suicide bombers in the police uniform attacked the Bara Tehsil Compound where several government offices, including those of Counter-Terrorism Department, assistant commissioner, tehsildar and station house officer are located.

Arshad, who is undergoing treatment at the Hayatabad Medical Complex, told The News he was in Bara Tehsil Offices at the time of the attack. He said he scuffled with one of the two bombers when they entered the main gate after killing the police guard outside the gate.

Arshad, who could be seen in the CCTV camera footage, said after scuffling for a while he tried to snatch the rifle from the bomber.He fired several shots leaving me injured, but I did not let him go inside the offices to blow himself up”, Arshad recalled, adding meanwhile police started firing to kill the attackers.

Four policemen were martyred while nine others including two civilians and seven police personnel were injured in the twin suicide attacks before the attackers were killed. “We stand side by side with our police, security forces and fellow Pakistanis for our motherland and its people”, Arshad said.

Local elders, journalists and civil society members appealed to the government to provide the best possible medical facilities to Muhammad Arshad and honour him with a gallantry award.