Directive to take action against illegal parking on highways

LAHORE: Additional DG Housing Capt (retd) Shahmir Iqbal presided over a meeting of LDA’s committee constituted to improve the living environment in the provincial capital here on Tuesday.
The meeting, held on the direction of Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG reviewed the steps taken to remove encroachments on nine model highways. It was informed in the meeting that special measures were being taken to promote the culture of cycling in the provincial capital and in this regard, a dedicated lane for cycling on model highways will be established in the first phase.
Additional DG Housing said that instructions have been issued to the parking company to take action against illegal parking and overcharging on model highways.According to the building and zoning regulations on restaurants, big stores and commercial properties on model highways, implementation of the allocated space for parking will be made possible and strict legal action will be taken against the violators.
