Ombudsman Secretariat IOs to undergo training

PESHAWAR: KP Ombudsman Syed Jamalud Din Shah has called for capacity building of staff, particularly investigation officers, for better performance.
He said this while presiding over the monthly review meeting of Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat here on Monday, said a press release. The director general, advisors, consultants and administrative staff attended the meeting.
Assistant Director (IT) Akhunzada Kamran Ali gave a presentation on the performance of officers. The participants were informed about the monthly progress of all officers as well as regional offices.
The ombudsman directed the in charge of regional offices to provide relief to the complainants and facilitate so that they do not need to turn to the Peshawar Secretariat.
He said that regional offices’ role was significant in this respect. “The grievance redressal facilities may be provided to common people when they lodge complaints against departments,” he directed the officials.
The ombudsman appreciated the role of the media team and investigation officers.He asked them to keep on working hard and continue to strengthen the Ombudsman Secretariat.Syed Jamalud Din Shah said training workshops should be arranged for investigation officers to enhance their investigation capabilities.
