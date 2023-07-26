Tehsil councils going sans presiding officers: LG reps

MANSEHRA: The tehsil councils installed after the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in March 2022, are still ineffective as they could neither present nor approve budgets for financial year 2023/2024.

“These councils are still ineffective, as we could neither present and nor approve the current budget,” Sheikh Mohammad Shafee, the tehsil council chairman, told reporters.

Shafee, who earlier briefed a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) delegation led by Rub Nawaz Mughal, apprised them of issues faced by the tehsil municipal administration. He said that it was unfortunate the tehsil municipal administrations were directed by the provincial Local Government Department to move their budgetary proposals with its secretary, who would check and approve them.

“Tehsil councils are without presiding officers who by virtue of their offices could lead the session and this is why this year, too, the KP government would give approval of tehsil municipal administrations budget,” Shafee said. The tehsil chairman said he had proposed development outlay generated by TMA through its own sources.

“The salary budget and our tehsil’s chunk in Provincial Finance Commission award would also be clubbed by the government in our budget under the development and other heads,” Shafee said.

He said the TMA had fixed Rs220 million expected revenue from property and sales taxes in the previous financial year, but owing to the increase in various taxes levied by the Federal Board of Revenue from 6 per cent to 21 per cent, it shrunk hardly to Rs 80 million.